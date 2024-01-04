Britney Spears: I will never return to the music industry

Los Angeles, Jan 4 Pop star Britney Spears has debunked rumours that she is working on a new album in a social media post where she declares she will “never return to the music industry.”

The singer was seemingly responding to reports that surfaced early Wednesday morning on Page Six about Spears potentially tapping Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels for an unannounced record.

The report claimed Spears had not recorded any new material yet, “as the project is only starting to take shape,” reports Variety.

“They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry,” Spears wrote in the caption to an Instagram post of the Italian Renaissance painting “Salome Bearing the Head of St. John the Baptist.”

She continued: “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!!”

Michaels and Spears have worked together in the past, although the nature of their collaborative relationship is unknown.

Michaels is credited as a writer on Spears’ 'Slumber Party', a song that appeared on her last studio album, 'Glory' (2016).

Spears went on to call herself a “ghostwriter,” meaning she writes for other artists without attaching her name to the projects, and said she “honestly (prefers) it that way.”

She also addressed comments that claimed her book, 'The Woman in Me', was released without her approval. The book was a national bestseller, with over 1.1 million copies sold in its first week across print, pre-sales, e-books and audiobooks.

