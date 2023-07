Bruce Springsteen knew ‘Born In The USA’ would be a hit

Los Angeles, July 2 Bruce Springsteen, "the Boss", revealed that he knew his best-known song had something special about it, but he could never have imagined where it took his career, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Recalling working on the 1984 album of the same name and its 1982 predecessor 'Nebraska', he told MOJO magazine: "I mean, the bottom line is I've had to deal with the fact that those albums are both the signs of my creative capacity and my creative life. Which has caused me some consternation over the years. Like, whoa, I feel really comfortable in here, but then I want to go out there too."

"That part of my work life is just something that I got used to. As soon as we recorded (the song) 'Born In The USA', I knew the record was going to be some kind of a hit. It just sounded like one. I didn't know it was going to do what it did. But I felt sure it was going to be something like what we experienced with 'The River', maybe a little more. It seemed like such an iconic piece of music. Cut it in two or three takes.

But I spent much more time worrying over the 'Born In The USA' album than I did over 'Nebraska'. 'Nebraska' | never gave a second thought as to whether it was what I wanted."

The 73-year-old rock legend says that some albums are just meant to be just him in "solitary" and not be "channelled" by his E Street Band.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor