Bruce Springsteen postpones two gig dates, citing unspecified illness

Los Angeles, Aug 17 Rock legend Bruce Springsteen announced on social media that his Wednesday night show at Philadelphia and a Friday night show at the same venue have been postponed.

It marks the second major concert postponement in the last week. Lionel Richie had to call off a sold-out Madison Square Garden show last weekend because of alleged difficulties making it to New York City in time, reports Deadline.

The 73-year-old Springsteen didn't detail what illness prompted the postponements. Dates will be rescheduled, his social media message said.

Earlier this year, Springsteen had to miss being honoured by New Jersey with a proclamation declaring "Bruce Springsteen Day' because he contracted Covid-19.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," the Springsteen tweet said regarding Philadelphia.

Springsteen just kicked off the second leg of his US tour last week with two performances in Chicago.

