BSE listed company Milestone Furniture announces sudden disappearance of CA

New Delhi, June 11 In a curious development, a BSE listed company announced the sudden disappearance of its chartered accountant which is leading to delay in finalisation of financial results.

Milestone Furniture said this in the Board Meeting held on May 25, discussion was held on financial results.

"The Chairman told the board that the existing Chartered Accountant named CA Bhupendra Gandhi got disappeared and is not answering the calls, so the financial statements are pending due to unavailability of financial data as well as the absence of persons-in charge of the data. The company is trying its best to resolve issue so that BSE as well as ROC compliance in this regard can be done at earliest," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Board also deliberated on the matter of Managing Director and Company Secretary of the company. The company is looking for a suitable candidate for both the important roles so that it can work properly towards organic growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor