"BSF committed to maintaining peace," says DIG PRO BSF Bengal frontier as force tackles challenges

By Ujjwal Roy

Petrapole, North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 8 : BSF's increased surveillance along the unfinished India-Bangladesh Border to prevent infiltration, smuggling and trafficking amid instability in Bangladesh.

Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, the DIG PRO of South Bengal Frontier, said that the situation in the border is favourable, and the BSF understands their responsibility.

"In Jayantipur border, BSF is doing its duty, there is peace and there is no problem. We understand our responsibilities and the importance of them is also there and it is for all our youth. And all of us, for the proper implementation of our duties, remain committed and give our best," he told ANI.

He further added that security of borders is the supreme responsibility of the BSF.

"BSF is a responsible entity. The security of borders and the environment in the borders are the responsibility of BSF. It is a great responsibility and a challenge. Every young man understands this and to fulfil this responsibility, they put everything into duty with all his heart and soul. You can see the challenges, limitations and constraints. And in these circumstances, how all the members of BSF are fulfilling their duties," he said.

At the village in zero-line border between India and Bangladesh, Sohail Mandal from Jayantipur village said that although living there was cumbersome, they feel safe in the presence of the Border Security Force.

"There are certain hurdles living here in zero-line border house. We have to check and move around the village. The border fencing has not been done yet. If we have guests over, it becomes cumbersome, as we have to get checks done and continuously monitor the situation of the border. Even during medical emergencies, we need permission from the personnel, who then open the gates and let us visit the doctor. At night the gate closes at 9. Then in the morning the gate opens at 6. We are safe here. But it will be better if there is a proper border," he told ANI.

There are 2,400 BSF personnel per 60 km, while Bangladesh has 800 personnel per 60 km on the river border from the Sonai river to the Tarali border area. Due to the escalation of tension in Bangladesh, the BSF is keeping a strict vigil on both land and river border.

In the last few years, the livelihood of the people living along the Sonai river has been linked to smuggling. Without any physical fence, the BSF patrols the river bank 24x7. About 30,000 people live in the Tarali border area, making it difficult to conduct constant surveillance.

Technology and surveillance to tackle smuggling CCTV cameras have been installed along the river border and the BSF is using advanced technology such as sensors to spot when a person attempts to cross the border, an officer told ANI.

BSF tackles smuggling despite challenges Using a combination of manpower, resources and technology, the BSF has curbed smuggling to a large extent. Despite lack of cooperation from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), who sometimes try to create disturbances along the river border, the BSF tackles these challenges effectively.

The Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier is dedicated to the security of India's border with Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, DIG (PRO) of South Bengal Frontier expressed pride in the efforts of the force and said, "Our jawans know their duty and are performing it with full dedication. We understand our responsibility and are committed to it."

Technological upgrades enhance border surveillance With growing concerns over illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, the BSF has adopted advanced technology to improve border security.

At the Jayantipur border outpost, several advanced surveillance equipment like intruder alarms and modern cameras are being used to monitor activities along the border. This area, known as Electronically Surveillance Vulnerable Passage (ESVP), is considered sensitive. The cameras installed at key locations give live footage to a centralised control room for real-time monitoring.

To maintain peace, the BSF uses non-lethal weapons like Pump Action Guns (PAGs) instead of lethal weapons, ensuring a balanced approach towards security.

BOP Hakimpur, BOP Tarali 1,located in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, is one of the most sensitive parts of the India-Bangladesh border and the Sonai River, which separates India from Bangladesh, makes it widely exposed to cross-border infiltration.

The river is less than 100 meters wide, even narrower in some parts, Bangladeshi intruders try to infiltrate into India with the help of ropes under the river water and is covered with water hyacinth in long stretches, making it almost impossible for security forces to patrol. And no finishing line has been built along the river as there are villages along the river where land has not been made available yet, due to which it has not been possible to build a finishing line, despite this, BSF personnel remain deployed on the border 24 hours a day to prevent all kinds of infiltration, smuggling, human trafficking.

Types of smuggling Gold and human trafficking are mainly smuggled through the river border from Bangladesh. Items such as Indian silver, daily food products, textiles and cannabis are smuggled through India. The BSF faces special challenges during the monsoon and winter seasons, which include fog and heavy rains. The lack of lighting along the river makes it difficult for the BSF to spot smugglers, who are familiar with the best time to carry out their activities.

Technology and surveillance to tackle smuggling CCTV cameras have been installed along the river border and the BSF is using advanced technology such as sensors to spot when a person attempts to cross the border.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor