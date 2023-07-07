BSNL to monetise land parcels in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Chennai, July 7 Government-owned telecom player Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has decided to monetise its land parcels located in prime localities here and in other places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle has initiated an e-tender for the e-auction of five numbers of land parcels.

The following surplus land and buildings in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are proposed to be sold through e-Auction: Dinrose Telephone Exchange at Anna Salai, Chennai (area: 4,047 square metres), Telephone Exchange and SQ Compound at, Udumalaipettai (area: 4,267 square metres), Microwave Building compound, Mettupalayam, Coimbatore (area: 2,929 square metres), DTO Compound, Villupuram (area: 2,396 square metres), and Co Axial compound, Puducherry (area: 2,237 square metres).

“The above properties are located in the prime locality and are lying on main roads. Further, this would be the biggest opportunity for the prospective bidders to purchase prime properties free from encumbrances and hidden costs,” an official statement said.

The request for proposal (RFP) and other documents can be seen on BSNL website.

The last date of submission of online bids is up to 3 p.m. on August 17.

