BTS' Jungkook feels 'heavy' as he prepares to start his military service

Los Angeles, Nov 23 K-Pop superband BTS member Jungkook confirmed he will begin his compulsory service in South Career next month and thanked his fans for all of their support so far as he looked ahead to his "new journey."

He wrote in a statement shared on Weverse translated from Korean to English, "It's already the end of November. It's very windy. I'm sure you all know, so I'm writing a short letter to you. In December, I will start a new journey," the 26-year-old continued.

"I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."

The 'Standing Next to You' singer said he wouldn't ask his fans to "wait" until he can make music again but promised to get back to his chart career as soon as he can.

He added, "Thank you so much for supporting my dream and walking with me silently. I'm careful to tell you to wait for me while I'm in the military a year and a half is a long time, so I can't say anything selfish."

"I promise that I'll be back on stage with a more mature side where I always am," he continued. "I will miss you deeply in my heart as I wait for the day when we can meet again and share new stories. Please don't get sick, and stay healthy. I love you."

Meanwhile, BigHit Music confirmed that as well as Jungkook, his bandmates RM, Jimin and V have begun the enlistment process. They said in a statement, "We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process."

"The artistes are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course," the statement continued to read.

"We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists."

Suga began his military service in September, following in the footsteps of bandmates Jin and J-Hope. The group is expected to reunite in 2025 when all seven members have completed their enlistment.

