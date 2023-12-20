BTS members to undergo rigorous gas chamber military training

A Few days back, the globally popular South Korean band BTS began their mandatory military service, with RM, Jimin, and JK being the last members to enter. This marked an emotional moment for their fanbase worldwide, as the members transitioned from being celebrities to undergoing military training like any other South Korean citizen. The military training in South Korea is bit tough, and one particularly challenging aspect is the gas chamber challenge, also referred to as Hwasaengbang. Jin, the oldest member of BTS, was seen participating in this training in January, and images from the session circulated online. As the remaining members go through their military service, they will also face this demanding phase of training.

The Hwasaengbang, known for its intensity, gained public attention through television shows like Real Men and Infinite Challenge. These programs showcased the challenging nature of the training, featuring participants exercising in a gas-filled room without masks. Some individuals faced difficulty, and a few even fainted during these rigorous tasks. It's essential to note that this phase of training is mandatory for everyone undergoing military service in South Korea. Recent viral photos on social media captured Jin, the oldest BTS member, washing his face outside the Hwasaengbang boot camp, emphasizing the demanding nature of this training. Jin was the first member from team to enlist. He enlisted last December, and as per his schedule, he is expected to be released in six months, around June 12, 2024. On the other hand, except for J-Hope, the remaining members are anticipated to complete their military service and reunite with their fans in 2025.