BTS members unite as all seven enlist for mandatory military service in South Korea

The remaining four members of BTS are gearing up to embark on their 18-month military service in South Korea, joining their three counterparts who are already in service. This means that the group won't be gracing the stage together until 2025. Photos capturing the reunion of all seven members at the military camp have swiftly become viral sensations on social media. Hybe, the management company of BTS, officially shared these poignant photos on BTS page on the X platform, along with a heartfelt message: "Wishing you a wonderful journey. Stay strong." The temporary farewell for RM, the leader, and V, the vocalist, unfolded in front of their boot camp in the central city of Nonsan, where all seven BTS members gathered for a series of group photos.

Jin, the eldest member, added to the emotional moment by sharing a touching photo with RM and V, expressing his concern in a heartfelt Korean caption: "Don't get hurt and drive safely, my babies." With Jin scheduled to return from his military service in June 2024, BTS fans, known as the Army, are currently grappling with mixed emotions as they brace themselves for a six-month period without any BTS member. As of today, BTS RM and V have officially enlisted in their military service, while Jungkook and Jimin are slated to commence their service on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The upcoming temporary hiatus has intensified the sentiments within the BTS fandom.