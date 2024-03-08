Budapest: Parliamentary delegation led by Dy Chairman RS Harivansh met with Hungarian-Indian Friendship Group

Budapest [Hungary], March 8 : A parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, RS Harivansh, is visiting Hungary from March 7 to 8 on an invitation from Istvan Yakab, Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly.

Harivansh is accompanied by two Rajya Sabha members, Ashok Bajpai and Lt Gen (Retd) DP Vats, along with the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, PC Mody.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the main engagements of the delegation included a meeting with Istvan Jakab, interaction with the Hungarian-Indian Friendship Group of the Hungarian National Assembly chaired by Peter Cseresnyes, and a comprehensive parliamentary tour to get detailed insights into the parliamentary traditions of Hungary.

In his interaction with the Dy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, Harivansh highlighted the importance of parliamentary cooperation as one of the key pillars of vibrant bilateral relations between India and Hungary.

He also underlined the strong bilateral economic partnership and discussed ways to enhance it further.

During interaction with the Hungarian-Indian Friendship Group, the two sides discussed various opportunities to further deepen bilateral relations and emphasised the importance of cultural as well as people-to-people interactions in boosting bilateral relations.

"Our cultural cooperation has a long history. I am happy to note that there is a huge interest in Yoga, Indian music, dance, and Ayurveda in Hungary. Our friendship extends to the people-to-people connections that have been nurtured over the years," Harivansh said.

The Friendship Group headed by Cseresnyes also talked about collaborations, including in the areas of artificial intelligence , water management, and space research.

The diplomatic relations between India and Hungary are warm, friendly, multi-faceted and substantive, which marked the 75th anniversary of the agreement in 2023. There have been regular parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

Zsolt Nemeth, President of the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs of the Hungarian Parliament, visited India in January 2024.

Earlier, Istvan Jakab visited India in February 2023. The strong Indian diaspora of around 9000 acts as a strong bridge between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor