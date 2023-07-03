Buddhist circuit will further strengthen relations between Nepal, India: Nepal Minister

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 3 : Nepal's state minister for culture, tourism and civil aviation Sushila Sirpali Thakuri has claimed that the Buddhist circuit will further strengthen relations between Nepal and India.

Addressing an event organized at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on the auspicious occasion of Asadha Purnima, state minister Sirpali stated, "Buddhism was one of the bonds that have connected India and Nepal for centuries and expressed confidence that the civilizational ties between India and Nepal will be strengthened in modern times by the construction of Buddhist as well as other religious circuits."

The Embassy of India- Kathmandu in association with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) held joint celebrations at the Embassy's Swami Vivekananda Culture Center in Kathmandu.

The celebrations were graced by the Minister of State for Culture, Civil Aviation & Tourism, Government of Nepal, Sushila Sirpali Thakuri. Representatives from various Buddhist sects and monasteries in Nepal, as well as office bearers from the Lumbini Development Trust, participated in the event. Secretary of International Buddhist Confederation Khenpo Chimed represented IBC at the event.

Asadha Purnima commemorates Lord Buddha's first sermon to his first five ascetic disciples at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh after attaining enlightenment at Bodh Gaya in Bihar. This is popularly also known as the day of the First Turning of Wheels of Dharma. In this sermon, Lord Buddha stated the 'Four Noble Truths' and the 'Noble Eightfold Path'.

Deputy Chief of Mission, Prasanna Shrivastava underscored the importance of the teachings of Lord Buddha and noted that the revered sites of Buddhism in both India and Nepal reflect the shared cultural heritage of the two countries.

The celebrations witness ceremonial prayers by Mahayana Sangha and Theravada Sangha. This was followed by the dedication of prayers of four Buddhist Sutras. Secretary of International Buddhist Confederation Khenpo Chimed welcomed the guests to the Asadha Purnima celebrations and highlighted the significance of the occasion.

Video highlights of the design and features of the upcoming India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone were displayed at the event. The silanes of the Centre were done by Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Lumbini, Nepal, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima in May 2022.

An exhibition showcasing various Buddhist sites of religious importance in Nepal and India was also displayed on the occasion.

