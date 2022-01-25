Burkina Faso's army says President Roch Kabore ousted

Burkina Faso's army announced on Monday it had ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, dissolved the government and the national assembly, and closed the borders, according to media reports.

The ruling party said earlier in a statement that President Roch Kabore had survived an assassination attempt. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor