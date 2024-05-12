Bus crash kills 11 on Indonesia's Java island
By IANS | Published: May 12, 2024 05:28 PM2024-05-12T17:28:30+5:302024-05-12T17:30:10+5:30
Jakarta, May 12 (IANS/DPA) At least 11 people died and dozens of others were injured after a bus crash in a hilly resort town in Indonesia's West Java province, police said on Sunday.
The bus carrying more than 60 people crashed while descending a ramp in Subang, West Java, on Saturday evening, a local police spokesman told DPA.
The passengers were students and teachers from a vocational school who were returning home after a graduation trip.
The cause of the crash was not clear.
Further details are awaited.
