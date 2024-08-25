Bus with Pak pilgrims from Iran crashes in Balochistan, 10 killed

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 : At least 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured after a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims from Iran crashed at Makran in Balochistan on Sunday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported, quoting Levies.

The bus was en route to Pakistan's Punjab from Iran. The injured and the dead were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Othal.

Further details of the accident are awaited, ARY News stated, fearing rise in the death toll.

Earlier on January 17, At least two people were killed and 25 others were injured after a passenger bus overturned in Hub City, Balochistan, according to ARY News.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Bella, Hub, when a passenger bus toppled, killing two people on the spot and injuring over a dozen others. The bus was on its way to Karachi from Quetta when the incident happened, according to ARY News.

According to ARY News, the rescue personnel arrived at the scene after being notified and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby medical facility.

Road accidents have been recorded across Pakistan as a result of severe fog during the winter.

On January 16, two individuals lost their lives after two cars collided as a result of severe fog near Ghamandpur village, Bahawalnagar, ARY News reported. Meanwhile, rescue workers transported the injured to a neighbouring hospital, where they were treated before being moved to the headquarters hospital.

At least three people were killed in a collision between a bus and a rickshaw near Hub Chowki in Pakistan's Karachi on November 13 last year.

The accident took place near Hub Chowki when an overspeeding bus collided with a rickshaw and motorcycle. Three people, including a woman and a girl, died in the accident.

