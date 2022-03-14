Businessman killed in southern Afghanistan

A businessman was "mysteriously" murdered in Afghanistan according to local media.

The victim identified as Ibrahim was killed in the Pirabad area of Washer district of the southern province on Friday, according to media reports.

Another case of murder came to the forefront when local media citing a video reported that a male resident of Panjshir province was killed by the Taliban.

The Afghan government collapsed on August 15 when then-president Ashraf Ghani fled to Afghanistan, leading to the Taliban taking over the country.

Since the Taliban came into power, they have cracked down on foreigners and women, at times forcing them to quit their jobs and depriving them of education.

The crimes against the protesters or whoever raises their voice against the Taliban-led government has increased significantly in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

