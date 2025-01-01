BYC and its supporters staged protest against extrajudicial killings and violence in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 1 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and families of victims staged widespread protests across Balochistan, demanding justice for Zareef Umar, who was recently killed, and for Naveed Hamid, allegedly slain by Pakistani security forces, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the Balochistan Post, the protests, organised by the BYC, saw large participation from victims' families and supporters. The demonstrations commenced in Turbat with a significant rally at Fida Chowk, near a camp set up by the families and BYC members.

Protesters, including women and children, marched through the city's main bazaar and surrounding areas, before gathering outside the Deputy Commissioner's office. Holding placards and chanting slogans, they demanded justice for both Umar and Hamid, alongside an end to human rights violations in the region.

A sit-in was held outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, with initial talks conducted with ADC Maqbool Anwar and later with ADC Khalil Murad. The protesters demanded the immediate registration of an FIR against the killers of Zareef Umar and their prosecution. Families of the victims pledged to continue their sit-in at Fida Chowk until justice was served, reported The Balochistan Post.

Solidarity protests took place in Quetta, where BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Baloch, addressed large crowds. They condemned the killing of Zareef Umar, describing it as a reflection of "the growing impunity among state forces" and called for public unity against such injustices, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In the Kech district, tensions escalated as businesses shut down in protest while security forces imposed restrictions, harassed demonstrators, and confiscated mobile phones.

In Hub Chowki, security forces used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse peaceful protesters, resulting in injuries and arrests, including among women, children, and the elderly, The Balochistan Post reported.

Protesters demanded an independent investigation into Zareef Umar's killing and justice for Naveed Hamid. The BYC warned of intensified protests across Balochistan if their demands were not met and called on local and international human rights organisations to intervene and support their cause.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor