CAIT to start movement for new GST law

Chennai, July 18 The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) a trade body will launch a nationwide movement demanding a new Goods and Services Tax (GST) law.

In a statement issued, CAIT said the national campaign will start at Bhopal on July 26, 2022 when a state level conference of all trade leaders of Madhya Pradesh will be held.

The CAIT said the existing GST Act and its rules should be reviewed and bring in radical change.

The CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the government and the traders have had many experiences in the last five years, so on the basis of those experiences, it is necessary to streamline the GST tax system to make compliance easy.

According to CAIT, prominent trade leaders of different states of the country have also been invited to Bhopal to decide the outline movement for new GST law.

