California: 16 injured as Amtrak passenger train derails after hitting vehicle

California [US], June 29 : A total of sixteen people were injured on Wednesday after an Amtrak train rammed into a truck blocking the tracks and got partially derailed in Southern California, CNN reported quoting local officials.

The truck driver was rushed to a trauma centre while the other person was taken to a medical centre with a "minor medical emergency," as per the Ventura County Fire Department.

The remaining fourteen, who sustained minor injuries were shifted from the scene, the tweet added.

The authorities reported that it didn't appear any other Coast Starlight train passengers were hurt, as per CNN.

According to a statement from the rail line, Train No. 14 was travelling from Los Angeles to Seattle at approximately 11:15 am (local time) when it hit the vehicle blocking the rails near Moorpark, California, roughly 50 miles to the northwest of Los Angeles.

Amtrak announced that it will look into the event in collaboration with regional law enforcement.

Amtrak's statement said, "The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements," according to CNN.

There were about 198 passengers and 13 staff members evacuated and rescued from the train.

The situation has been cleared, according to the fire department and emergency medical personnel. The passengers were transported to a reunification centre so that they could contact their family members.

