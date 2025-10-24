California: Police Open Fire on Driver Reversing U-Haul Truck Outside Coast Guard Base in Alameda (Watch Video)

A video of Law Enforcement officers shooting a mini truck outside the US Coast Guard base in Alameda, California, on Thursday evening, October 23. The U-Haul vehicle was backing into the line of police which prompting officers to fire at the vehicle. The incident occurred during the protest against what was originally planned as an immigration enforcement surge in the San Francisco Bay Area.

A viral video shows a U-Haul truck reversing toward the base entrance and law enforcement firing their weapons at the vehicle. According to an eyewitness, the truck was parked outside the US Coast Guard base, towards it reversed quickly toward officers who blocked off the gate.

The driver then raced the truck after shooting and fled the spot. No injuries reported to anyone at the spot. The driver stopped backing up when the gunfire erupted and then drove away from the police line, stopping briefly before driving away and then returning to the scene shortly after, according to CBS News.