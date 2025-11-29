California Shooting: At Least 2 People Shot at Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara (Watch Videos)

At least two people were injured after they were shot by an unidentified suspect at Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara city of California, on Friday evening, November 28, according to police. After receiving the information, law enforcement officers and the emergency response team rushed to the spot.

Multiple 911 crews were reported at the incident site. The people had been shot under the mall premises. The law enforcement officers have secured the area and transported the injured to the nearby hospital. However, it is not confirmed how serious gun wounds are.

⚠️ 🇺🇸VALLEY FAIR MALL — NEW WITNESS DETAILS🚨



Victim shares more footage from inside Abercrombie:

Loud male shouting heard nearby. People running past the storefront, Panic spreading as shoppers react. Store staff trying to calm everyone



More updates as they come. https://t.co/4JU1RNkNRTpic.twitter.com/TJe41vJxqZ — Info Room (@InfoR00M) November 29, 2025

A trail of blood was seen by one of the witnesses who spoke to Channel 2 Now near the Macy’s department store in the mall. Officials have not yet released details regarding the suspect shooter, motive, or whether the shooter remains at large.

Shooter at Valley Fair mall n stampedes of people running out hope everyones safe. pic.twitter.com/uEpnfvLNSL — Z (@Harmlessk8) November 29, 2025

WATCH: People seen fleeing Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara, California after shots were fired. At least 2 people shot. pic.twitter.com/EFEN0mUzGu — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 29, 2025

A TikTok video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows shoppers running out of the mall entrance in panic after a firing incident. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while the investigation remains active.