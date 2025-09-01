Call of humanity to end Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Putin during bilateral meet

Tianjin, Sep 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, welcomed the recent efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and said that the entire humanity wants an end to the war and restoration of peace and stability.

He also called on the involved parties to proceed further with the resolution "constructively."

"We welcome all the recent efforts in the direction of resolving the conflict. We hope that all the involved parties will proceed further constructively. We will have to figure out ways to end the conflict as soon as possible to restore the regional stability and peace. This is the call of the entire humanity," PM Modi said.

Following the meeting, he took to X and posted, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin."

He said that both leaders discussed ways to "deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors", including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture.

"We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability," PM Modi added.

Earlier, both the leaders boarded the same car to the venue of the bilateral meeting.

In his opening remarks at the SCO Summit, Putin said that he highly valued the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

"We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India and our other strategic partners, aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

The Russian President also mentioned that "understandings" he reached with US President Donald Trump at a summit in August opened up path to peace in Ukraine.

PM Modi has consistently reiterated India's position for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and New Delhi's support for all efforts in this regard.

Quite significantly, just as he arrived in China from Japan on Saturday, PM Modi received a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, informing him about the negotiations with US President Donald Trump in Washington involving European leaders.

According to Zelensky, during the "productive, important conversation", India said that it is ready to make the necessary efforts and "convey the appropriate signal to Russia" and other leaders during meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

