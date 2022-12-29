Cambodia: At least 10 killed, 30 others injured in hotel casino fire

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured after a fire broke out in Grand Diamond City casino in Poipet town of Banteay Meanchey province in Cambodia on December 28, The Phnom Penh Post reported.

Nhem Phoeng, chief of administration at the Poipet town hall, said that flames had not been brought under control as of the morning of December 29, as per The Phnom Penh Post report.

Phoeng stated that more than 400 people, the majority of them Thai, have been trapped at the Grand Diamond City casino.

Phoeng said that majority of the deceased were Cambodian and Thai employees.

He further said that the people who have been injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

"As of 9:10am, more than 10 people died, and over 30 of the injured were sent to hospital in Aranyaprathet district of Thailand's Sa Kaeo province," The Phnom Penh Post quoted Nhem Phoeng as saying.

Meanwhile, Kun Kim, Vice President of the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), said that commandos and helicopters have been sent to the site to rescue those who have been stranded in the casino, which is located near Poipet International Border Checkpoint, according to The Phnom Penh Post. Authorities were working to determine the cause of the blaze.

