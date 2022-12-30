Cambodia fire: Atleast 19 killed, over 60 injured at hotel-casino on Thai border

A massive fire engulfed a casino complex at the Cambodia-Thailand border claiming 19 lives and leaving more than 60 people wounded, CNN reported on Thursday citing the local authorities.

Numerous people remain missing after the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, a city that borders Thailand.

Some victims had reportedly fallen to their deaths from the blazing building in a desperate attempt to escape, according to Thai rescuers who responded to emergency calls from Cambodian authorities.

Approximately 700 Thai citizens were rescued and sent to hospitals in Thailand, CNN quoted the authorities as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

