Cambodia records jump in drug arrests, seizures

Phnom Penh, Oct 1 Cambodia has seen a remarkable increase in both the number of people arrested and the amount of narcotics seized in the first nine months of 2024, according to an Anti-Drug Department (ADP) report on Tuesday.

The authorities had detained 19,655 drug-related suspects during the January-September period this year, up 33.5 per cent from 14,722 over the same period last year, the report said, adding that 640 suspects were foreigners of 15 nationalities.

A total of 6.1 tonnes of illicit drugs was confiscated from those suspects' possession in the first nine months of 2024, up 127 per cent from 2.68 tonnes over the same period last year, the report said.

Most of the seized drugs were ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Southeast Asian country has ramped up efforts in combating illicit drugs since August last year when Prime Minister Hun Manet took office.

Hun Manet said in a message to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in June that combating illicit drugs was a top priority of the government.

He ordered provincial and local authorities to stamp out drug distribution and usage at nightclubs and other entertainment facilities across the kingdom.

Cambodia has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be imprisoned for life.

