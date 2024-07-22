Cambodian FM to attend ASEAN meeting in Laos

Phnom Penh, July 22 Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea will take part in the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings in Vientiane, capital of Laos, from Wednesday to Saturday, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The ministry's statement said that his attendance will be made at the invitation of Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The meetings provide an opportunity to discuss ASEAN community-building work including innovative approaches to further enhance ASEAN cooperation to realise a more connected and resilient region for shared prosperity," the statement said.

During his stay in Vientiane, Chenda Sophea is also expected to have bilateral talks with foreign counterparts to discuss mutually beneficial cooperation under bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

