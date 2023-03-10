Cambodia's tourism made $1.41bn revenue in 2022

Phnom Penh, March 10 Cambodia's tourism earned a gross revenue of $1.41 billion in 2022, a 669 per cent rise compared to the year before, said a Ministry of Tourism report released on Friday.

The Southeast Asian country received 2.28 million international tourists in 2022, up 1,058 per cent from a year earlier, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

"Tourism industry contributed 3.6 percent to Cambodia's gross domestic product (GDP) last year," the report said.

In average, a tourist stayed two nights and three days in Cambodia, it noted.

Tourism Minister Thong Khon said the kingdom is expected to attract 4 million international visitors in 2023.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy.

The country has three world heritage sites, namely the Angkor archaeological park in northwest Siem Reap province, Preah Vihear Temple in northwest Preah Vihear province, and Sambor Prei Kuk archaeological site in central Kampong Thom province.

