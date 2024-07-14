Campaigns end as Rwanda readies for presidential, legislative elections

Kigali, July 14 Campaigning has ended in Rwanda ahead of presidential and legislative elections.

Three presidential candidates are facing off, including incumbent President Paul Kagame of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF), Frank Habineza of the opposition Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, polling will open at 7:00 a.m. local time and end at 3:00 p.m. for about 9.5 million eligible voters, according to the National Election Commission.

The electoral commission demarcated more than 2,500 polling stations throughout the country to ensure fair elections.

All three candidates ended their campaigns with rallies in Kigali, the country's capital.

Kagame, who has been in office since 2000, ended his campaign in Kigali's Kicukiro District.

The RPF politics is about ensuring the development of all Rwandans without leaving anyone behind, according to Kagame. RPF's manifesto for the next five years, unveiled earlier this year, will build on what has been achieved so far toward the country's national Vision 2050, which aims to achieve sustainable development and better quality of life for every Rwandan.

After his last rally in Kigali's Nyarugenge District, Habineza said this year's campaigns were different from 2017's, attributable to an increased level of political maturity.

"It was quite different across the country this time as voters received us quite well. You could see that there was a better atmosphere despite a few issues here and there," he said.

Campaigns also ended for over 500 parliamentary candidates contesting for 80 seats in the lower chamber of parliament.

