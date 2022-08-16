Can Bhavish Aggarwal pull off his electric car dream amid harsh ground realities?

New Delhi, Aug 16 As Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal shifts gears to give wings to his electric car dream, experts are a little wary of his quick moves on the EV front, as Ola Electric is yet to cement its position in the crowded electric two-wheeler market, amid government scrutiny over 'unfair practices' at the ride-hailing platforms, battery fire probes, hundreds of layoffs and high-profile exits at the company.

Aggarwal has pressed the EV accelerator hard while Ola's electric two-wheeler sales are now going south.

On August 15 when the company showcased its upcoming electric car that claims to give 500 km on single change and can go from zero to 100 kms within 4 seconds, the company had sold merely around 1,400 Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters in the first 15 days of the month

