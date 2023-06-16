Canada: 15 killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Manitobe

Ottawa [Canada], June 16 : At least 15 people were killed, while 10 others have been rushed to hospital after a collision between a semi-trailer truck and bus full of seniors near the town of Carberry in Canada's Manitoba on Thursday (local time), Canada-based CBC News reported citing RCMP Manitoba Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill.

While addressing a press conference, Hill said the 25 people with the majority of them being seniors were travelling in the bus that collided with a semi-trailer truck. The bus was heading from the western Manitoba city of Dauphin, CBC News reported.

Rob Hill said that 10 injured people have been taken to the hospital. However, he said that casualties might continue to change. Hill said, "Sadly this is a day in Manitoba and across Canada that will be remembered as one of tragedy and incredible sadness," CBC News reported.

Hill added that many people in the Dauphin region are waiting for news about their loved ones. He said, "To all those waiting, I can't imagine how difficult it is not knowing if the person you love the most will be making it home tonight. I'm so sorry we cannot get you the definitive answers you need more quickly."

Supt Rob Lasson, an officer in charge of major crime services, said Mounties were sent to the accident site at 11:43 am (local time), the report said. Lasson said that an initial probe has revealed that the bus carrying the seniors was heading to the south on Highway 5 and was crossing the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway when it got hit by the semi.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he stated, "The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling - but Canadians are here for you."

