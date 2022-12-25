Canada bus crash leaves over 50 injured

By IANS | Published: December 25, 2022 04:42 PM 2022-12-25T16:42:03+5:30 2022-12-25T17:00:21+5:30

Ottawa, Dec 25 More than 50 people have been injured in a bus crash in Canada's British Columbia ...

Canada bus crash leaves over 50 injured | Canada bus crash leaves over 50 injured

Canada bus crash leaves over 50 injured

Next

Ottawa, Dec 25 More than 50 people have been injured in a bus crash in Canada's British Columbia province near Meritt town.

Fifty-three people were rushed to hospital, however, the condition of the injured is not disclosed by health authorities.

British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (BCRCMP) said it was a passenger bus and highway has been closed for traffic, Global News reported.

Updates will be provided once information becomes available, the BCRCMP said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

British Columbia premier David Eby said that he was "shocked and saddened" to hear about the incident, The BBC reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Columbia royal canadian mounted police Columbia royal canadian mounted police canada Ottawa Global News India canada National ima Et canada Otta Capital region David eby