Canada Fire: Flights Suspended at Royal Canadian Air Force Base as Air Traffic Control Tower Engulfed in Massive Blaze; Visuals Emerge

Flights to Royal Canadian Air Force Base was suspended after a huge fire engulfed Canada's air traffic control tower on Friday, April 19. Member of Parliament Yvonne Jones, who represents Happy Valley and Goose Bay, where the base is located, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share pictures of the inferno as she detailed what she knew about the situation.

"This fire fighting @Town_HVGB being led by civilian fire fighters and supported by the 5 Wing team @CanadianForces all resources and expertise are working hard to get this fire under control," she said on X.

Jones further wrote, "please note; Operations at 5 Wing are suspended and the airfield is closed. All military flights to Goose Bay are suspended @Town_HVGB has declared a state of emergency."

According to the reports, a state of emergency has been declared in Happy Valley-Goose Bay after a fire erupted at the town's airport, threatening a nearby area containing explosive materials.

Officials report that the blaze, which began in the airport control tower, has spread rapidly. The significant explosion risk has prompted emergency personnel to urge residents to evacuate immediately to a safe distance of at least one kilometer from the affected area.

Visuals From the Spot:

🚨#UPDATE: Footage and photos depict the fire fully consuming an air traffic control tower as it spreads near explosive materials, with reports of an imminent explosion expected, alongside several previously reported explosions from the fire in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Canada pic.twitter.com/81zMz96aK7 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 20, 2024

Local authorities are strongly advising homeowners against returning to their properties at this time. Footage and photos circulating online depict the fire engulfing the control tower entirely, raising fears of a catastrophic explosion. Reports indicate that several smaller explosions have already occurred at the site.

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze, but the presence of explosives poses a serious challenge.