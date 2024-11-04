Canada: Police arrests three during protests against Khalistani intimidation, anti-Hindu hatred

Brampton [Canada], November 4 : The Peel Regional Police in Canada said that they have arrested three individuals following a demonstration held by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) in protest against the "Khalistani intimidation" and "anti-Hindu" hatred after the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada.

In an official statement released on Monday, Peel Regional Police stated that the demonstration "subsequently" relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga and the charges would be investigated by their 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau along with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau. The individuals were arrested under criminal charges, the police added.

"Earlier today, Peel Regional Police were present at a demonstration held at a place of worship in Brampton. The event was subsequently relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga. As a result of these demonstrations, three individuals have been arrested and criminally charged for their actions. Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated by our 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau along with 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau," the statement read.

In another statement, the Peel Regional Police stated that the protest was relocated to the Westwood Mall area in the City of Mississauga and again to Airport Road and Derry Road in Mississauga. They further mentioned that they had arrested one individual during the management of the protest, in which a police officer sustained minor injuries.

"Police believe that the same protestors relocated to the Westwood Mall area in the City of Mississauga. During the management of the protest, an individual was arrested which resulted in an officer sustaining minor injuries. The same group of protestors have since relocated to the area of Airport Road and Derry Road in Mississauga," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Canadian Hindu organisations have called for a "peaceful protest" following the recent attacks at Hindu temples in Canada against the "Khalistani intimidation" and "anti-Hindu" hatred. The protest was called at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey.

Earlier on Sunday, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption" in Brampton, near Toronto.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp. The high commission also said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists. Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident."

