Canada Post unveils stamp featuring Rangoli design to celebrate Diwali

Ontario [Canada], October 24 : The Indian High Commission in Ottawa shared that Canada Post unveiled a stamp featuring a traditional Rangoli design to celebrate Diwali.

In a post on X on Friday (local time), the High Commission wrote on X, "Thank you, Canada Post, for unveiling the stamp featuring traditional Rangoli pattern to celebrate Diwali."

Thank you Canada Post for unveiling the stamp featuring traditional Rangoli pattern to celebrate Diwali. For more details:https://t.co/M9eiIo40yS@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @diaspora_india @PIB_India @MIB_India @mygovindia @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @iccr_hq @MinOfCultureGoI… pic.twitter.com/m179c8MNWE — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) October 23, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The Diwali stamp was issued in recognition of Canada's cultural diversity, Canada Post shared on its official website.

It further stated that the Diwali stamp is one of several annual stamp issues that mark events of importance to Canada's culturally diverse population.

Canada Post has issued Diwali stamps since 2017. The 2025 issue, designed by Ritu Kanal of Underline Studio, features an image of a Rangoli pattern and includes the word "Diwali" in Hindi and English, the website said.

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Toronto shared on Tuesday that the city of Toronto officially proclaimed October 20, 2025, as 'Diwali Day'.

In a post on X, it hailed the recognition, celebrating the spirit of Diwali and acknowledged the immense contribution of the Indian community to Toronto's cultural and social fabric.

"The @cityoftoronto has officially proclaimed October 20, 2025 as "Diwali Day" in Toronto. This recognition celebrates the spirit of #Diwali of victory of light over darkness, and acknowledges the immense contribution of the Indian community to Toronto's cultural and social fabric", the Consulate wrote on X.

It also shared the proclamation by Mayor Olivia Chow of Toronto, who said, "On Diwali Day, we recognize and celebrate the historic and ongoing contributions of the South Asian community that form an important part of the City of Toronto's motto: 'Diversity our Strength'".

Canadian PM Mark Carney had also extended his wishes on the occasion of Diwali, "Tonight, families and communities across Canada will light diyas and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness of good over evil. Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali a joyful Festival of Lights."

Canadian FM Anita Anand celebrated the festival with her family, saying, "Over the course of my life, one of the most special times of the year has been Diwali with my family, and the celebration of light over darkness and good over evil. From my family to yours, happy Diwali."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor