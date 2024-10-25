Canada reduces immigration to witness population decline in 2025, 2026

Ottawa, Oct 25 The Canadian federal government announced an immigration levels plan to pause population growth in the short term which will witness a population decline in 2025 and 2026.

The population of Canada has been increasing each year since 1867 thanks to endless immigration, Xinhua news agency reported.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a news statement on Thursday that the 2025-2027 Immigration Levels Plan is expected to result in a marginal population decline of 0.2 per cent in both 2025 and 2026 before returning to population growth of 0.8 per cent in 2027.

These forecasts account for the announcement of reduced targets across multiple immigration streams over the next two years, as well as expected temporary resident outflows resulting from the five per cent target, natural population loss, and other factors, the statement said.

For the first time, the levels plan includes controlled targets for temporary residents, specifically international students, and foreign workers, as well as for permanent residents.

Canada's population has grown in recent years, reaching 41 million in April 2024.

Immigration accounted for almost 98 per cent of this growth in 2023, 60 per cent of which can be attributed to temporary residents.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor