"Canada should ponder over its actions": Defence expert Anil Gaur hits out at Justin Trudeau's actions

New Delhi [India], October 15 : As the tensions between India and Canada heightened after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of making a "fundamental error" by supporting criminal activities in Canada, defence expert Anil Gaur advised the North American country to ponder over its actions.

In an interview with ANI, Defence Expert Anil Gaur spoke about how Canada's miscalculated actions can have severe impacts on India-Canada relations.

He said, "Canada's PM Trudeau has joined hands with such an organisation where to save his seat, he is fostering total anti-India elements who want Khalistan and separation in India."

He expressed how Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's actions stemmed as a result of protecting his seat in the parliament where he has been under a lot of pressure from his party members to quit.

Justin Trudeau's party, the Liberal Party of Canada is in coalition with Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party who is known for being a vocal supporter of Khalistan.

"When you have such bedfellows then this is what type of work you will do. Canada is well aware that India is not involved in the killing of Nijjar and the killing was a result of gang wars," Anil Gaur said.

He expressed displeasure over Canada giving refuge to Pannun who has time and again given threats against India.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been designated as an individual terrorist by the National Investigation Agency of India. NIA notes that Pannun promotes terror acts in India and has been creating a false narrative around the issues prevailing in the state of Punjab. In the past too, Pannun has actively threatened to disrupt essential transportation network systems of India.

Gaur while commenting on Canada said, "The country should ponder over its actions and see the kind of politics they are indulging in."

Speaking about the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, he said, "India has never given calls for the murder of any national and if that is the case then proof must be presented. To date, the Canadian authorities have not given proof despite India asking for them for so long."

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a designated terrorist by the NIA. He was shot and killed outside a Gurudwara in Surrey in June last year.

Gaur hit out at Pierre Trudeau, father of Justin Trudeau who was Canada's Prime Minister during the 1985 Kanishka plane bombings, which saw the death of over 300 individuals and was done by Khalistani terrorists. He said, "During the Kanishka Bombing his father was the PM and he did not investigate the issue. This is their history. We do not have many hopes for them."

Gaur noted that the relations are set to go downhill if Trudeau continues to stay in power.

Gaur also spoke about China selling weapons to Pakistan. Describing the worsening sociopolitical conditions of the country. He mentioned that from Baloch to other communities, the country is suffering and collecting weapons without improving conditions would not serve Pakistan well.

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats hours after it summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.

This move came after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats after police collected evidence they were part of an Indian government "campaign of violence," news agency Reuters reported citing a Canadian government source earlier.

Earlier, on Monday, India "strongly" rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.

In a hard-hitting statement, India said Prime Minister Trudeau's hostility to India has long been in evidence and his government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists "to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada.

"The ties between India and Canada soured after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a parliamentary address last year, claimed that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot in Surrey in June last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor