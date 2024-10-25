Canada: Sikh Woman Found Dead Inside Baking Oven of Walmart Store

A 19-year-old Sikh woman was tragically found dead inside a walk-in oven at the bakery section of a Walmart store in Halifax, Canada, according to Halifax Regional Police (HRP). Authorities responded to a distress call on Saturday, which led to the immediate evacuation of the store. The young woman, who had recently moved to Canada with her mother, was identified as a member of the Sikh community. Walmart issued a statement expressing their cooperation with law enforcement in the investigation, though they refrained from sharing further details to respect the privacy of the woman and her family.

This heartbreaking incident comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, after both nations recalled six diplomats over disputes following allegations linking India to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The initial emergency call described the woman as being "trapped" inside the walk-in oven, although sources from CBC confirmed the oven lacked a locking mechanism.

Halifax police, who arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m., have not suggested any foul play and are currently treating the case as a "sudden death. "The Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration of Nova Scotia has placed a stop-work order on the bakery and a specific piece of equipment pending further investigation. The cause of death remains undetermined as medical examiners and health and safety authorities continue their inquiries. Police are urging the public to remain patient and avoid speculation as the complex investigation progresses.