Canada supports India's sovereignty, territorial integrity: Canadian High Commissioner

Amid the surge in activities of anti-India elements in Canada, High Commissioner Cameron MacKay on Thursday said the Justin Trudeau government supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

"Canada supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," MacKay, responded to a question by ANI, in an apparent clarification of his earlier remarks.

The envoy who was visiting the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital was asked about the measures that the Canadian government was taking to deal with the Khalistani outfit, which is proscribed in India.

MacKay, earlier today, said all faiths are welcome in Canada, in response to how Canada was dealing with increasing anti-India elements in his country. On how Canada was dealing with increasing anti-India elements in his country, the High Commissioner repeated, "In Canada, we love people of all faiths."

India recently served a demarche to the Canadian government, asking it to stop the so-called Khalistan referendum organized by the proscribed organisation in Ontario on November 6. The Centre has asked the Canadian government to act against those who promote terror and violence against the largest democracy in the world.

When asked about the so-called referendums by 'Anti India' outfits, the High Commissioner MacKay said, "All faiths are welcome in Canada" and repeated the statement once more for the third time

Earlier, responding to a media query, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said the issue of the so-called referendum conducted by separatist groups has been taken up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and as well as with the Canadian authorities.

India has made it clear that it will continue to voice these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa and elsewhere, he said.

Meanwhile, last month India had issued an advisory for its nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant amid increasing incidents of crimes and anti-India activities in the country.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry said Indian missions have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to probe these crimes.

The MEA noted that there has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada.

"In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor