Canada suspends operations in Nigeria after deadly explosion at embassy

Ottawa, Nov 8 Canada has suspended operations in Nigeria following a deadly explosion at the country's embassy in Abuja, which killed two people.

The blast, which occurred on Monday morning, also rcaused damage to a part of the embassy, reports Xinhua news agency.

Details regarding the exact cause of the explosion remain scarce but the government said an investigation has been launched into the deadly explosion.

In a statement on X on Tuesday, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirmed the incident, saying "the fire is out and we are working to shed light on what caused the situation".

The Canadian High Commission in Abuja also commented on the development, saying it has temporarily suspended operations following the deadly explosion which affected a section of the commission's building.

The suspension of operations at the Canadian embassy will undoubtedly impact various services, including consular assistance and visa processing for Nigerians seeking to travel to Canada.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Monday prayed for "the repose of the departed souls and wished all injured persons a rapid and full recovery" while reacting to the incident.

