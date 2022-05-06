Canada, Sweden committed to amping up EU-NATO cooperation, bilateral ties

Canada and Sweden are committed to strengthening bilateral ties and EU-NATO cooperation, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries said at the conclusion of a meeting in Ottawa.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde's first official visit to Canada on Thursday comes amid Stockholm's push to join NATO, a prospect that has been warmly received in Ottawa.

"As close transatlantic partners and friends, Canada and Sweden are committed to strengthening our transatlantic relations further, as well as strengthening EU-NATO cooperation, which is key to our collective security and prosperity," the statement from Linde and Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

The response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine has demonstrated the "importance of transatlantic unity and cooperation," the two diplomats said.

Joly and Linde also vowed to double down on a pressure campaign on Tehran over the accidental downing of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 (PS752), saying that Canada and Sweden will work to ensure that full reparations are paid out. Iran has announced compensation packages for victims and the affected parties, however, Western states, including Canada have deemed these measures insufficient. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

