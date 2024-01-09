Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and UK File Complaint Against Iran Over 2020 Plane Crash

On Sunday Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain filed a complaint with the UN civil aviation agency against Iran over a 2020 plane crash which killed around 176 people. These four countries released a joint statment which had all citizens aboard the filght has accused tehran of "using weapons against a civil aircraft in flight in breach of its international legal obligations."Four years to the day after the tragedy, the countries have opened "dispute settlement proceedings" with the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal.

The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau stated that a most important thing for ous is to ensure that the families of victims impacted during this tragedy should get justice.

Plan crash incident.

All 176 people on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, mainly Canadians and Iranians, lost their lives when the Boeing 737-800 was mistakenly shot down shortly after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020. Iran later admitted its military's error in targeting the plane with two surface-to-air missiles. The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization attributed the incident to the "alertness" of ground troops amid heightened tensions with the United States. Despite repeated attempts at negotiations, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and Britain stated that Iran has yet to fully accept legal responsibility. In July, the four nations appealed to the International Court of Justice, seeking reparations for the victims' families.