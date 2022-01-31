Canada withdraws non-essential personnel, their families from embassy in Kiev

Canada will withdraw non-essential employees and their families from its embassy in Kiev, while the diplomatic mission will remain open to provide assistance to Canadian citizens, the country's government announced on Sunday.

"Canada has made the decision to temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependants from the Canadian embassy in Ukraine," the cabinet said in a statement.

The government said it will continue to closely monitor the developments in Ukraine and focus on the safety of Canadian citizens as its top priority.

"Our officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens, as required. The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine remains open," the statement said.

Ottawa announced earlier that it was temporarily withdrawing the families of diplomats with children under 18 from Ukraine due to the tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

