Canada's Peel Police clarify no direct threats to places of worship amid tensions

Ottawa [Canada], November 13 : Canada's Peel Regional Police issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying that they have not received any direct threats against places of worship in the Region of Peel, amid rising tensions and concerns across the country.

The police department's reassurance comes amid heightened tensions, prompting an increased police presence around places of worship.

"Peel Regional Police is aware of community concerns, particularly at places of worship, regarding demonstrations and perceived threats. Peel Regional Police wish to clarify that we have not received any direct threats against any place of worship in the Region of Peel," the Peel Regional Police said in their statment.

"Peel Regional Police has increased our presence around places of worship to reassure the public. Additionally, we have been actively engaging with community leaders, organizations, and local stakeholders to address safety concerns and de-escalate tensions," they added.

As part of these efforts, Peel Regional Police has been in contact with the Consul General of India, as well as places of worship and community centres to work collaboratively to mitigate risks for the community.

In light of current tensions, Consular Camps have been postponed to a later date to allow tensions to ease and minimize potential negative impacts on the community. "Given the current tensions in the community and a shared interest in maintaining public safety, the organizers agreed that Consular Camps be postponed to a later date to allow for tensions to ease and limit any negative impact on the community," they said.

"Peel Regional Police's responsibility is the safety and security of everyone in our region," they added.

Earlier, police arrested one person in connection with the demonstrations at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 4.

As per an official release from Peel Regional Police, the arrested person, identified as Lal Banerjee, 57, from Toronto, has been charged with "public incitement of hatred" contrary to section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

He was later released with conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered at the Hindu Sabha Mandir expressing their outrage over the repeated attacks on Hindu temples in Canada and pressed the Justin Trudeau administration to take stricter actions against the extremists attacking the religious sites.

On November 3, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple witnessed a "violent disruption" in Brampton, near Toronto. The rise in attacks against Hindu temples has raised deep concerns among the Hindu-Canadian community.

The ties between India and Canada took a sharp downturn following Canadian leaders making allegations without providing evidence about an assassination on their soil.

