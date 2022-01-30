Canada's Prime Minister moved from Ottawa home amid protest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in the capital city amid the trucker protest against coronavirus restrictions, Canadian media report.

Trudeau and his family were moved to a different location in Ottawa, CBC said on Saturday, adding that trucks with banners denouncing Trudeau and Canadian public health measures were gathering along Wellington Street in front of the Parliament Buildings.

Earlier on Saturday, media reported that thousands of truckers and hundreds of other demonstrators were gathering in Ottawa, in protest against COVID-19 measures. The truckers had started to arrive on Friday night.

The protest has been peaceful so far, according to CBC. (ANI/Sputnik)

