Canadian MP Chandra Arya meets PM Modi, calls India 'significant' for Canada's exports and investments

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to India and discussed bilateral ties.

Arya called India a "significant and growing market" for Canada's exports and investments. He noted that India serves as a key source for fulfilling Canada's "critical talent needs."

In a post on X, Chandra Arya stated, "During my visit to New Delhi on Aug 12, I had the privilege of meeting the Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi at his residence office. We discussed Canada India relations. India is a significant and growing market for Canada's exports and investments, and it serves as a key source for fulfilling our critical talent needs."

"As the outgoing Canadian High Commissioner in India said a few months back "in the long-term, Canada's strategic interest and India's strategic interest are absolutely aligned." We all need to work to realize the full potential of our relationship," he added.

Earlier in July, PM Modi met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. "Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The meeting between PM Modi and Trudeau came amid strained ties between the two nations after Canadian PM had in the House of Commons last year talked about "credible allegations" about a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of the Khalistani terrorist Nijjar that took place in Surrey in British Columbia, Columbia in June 2023.

India has however dismissed the accusations as "absurd" and "motivated." Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March this year showed Nijjar being shot by armed men.

