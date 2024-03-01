Canadian parliamentarians organize round table, celebrate 'International Mother Language Day'

Ottawa [Canada], March 1 : Canadian parliamentarian Jeremy Patzer hosted a Sindhi Round Table on Thursday to celebrate 'International Mother Language Day' at the Parliament of Canada, where he offered a very warm welcome to the Sindhi community and members of the Sindhi Foundation, a press release from the Sindhi Foundation stated.

Other participating Canadian parliaments at the event included Cathy Wagantall, Tom Kmiec, as well as Canadian Senator, Salma Attaullahjan, along with the Sindhi-Canadian and Sindhi-American diaspora.

The same press statement also stated that "MP Jeremy Patzer presented a petition to the House of Commons and the Government of Canada about the Sindhi language."

The petition filed by the Canadian parliamentarian stated that "60 million Sindhi language speakers live in the province of Sindh, as well as in other regions of Pakistan and in the diaspora. Sindhi is recognized as an official language by the province of Sindh, but not by the Canadian Consulate in Karachi or the High Commission in Islamabad."

In the petition, he further noted, "The lack of recognition of a prominent regional language may inhibit communication between the Canadian Consulate, the High Commission and the Sindhi peoples."

We, the undersigned citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to work with the Canadian Consulate in Karachi and the High Commission in Islamabad to recognize Sindhi as an official language and to provide its services in the Sindhi language.

Additionally, Patzer also added, "I was honoured to host a roundtable with members of the Sindhi Community in recognition of Mother Language Day," the statement said.

According to the statement, after attending the event, MP Cathy Wagantall interacted openly with the community members.

Expressing her views on social media, she said, "Jeremy Patzer, Tom Kmiec, Senator Salma Attaullahjan and I were warmly welcomed by Sufi Laghari, the Sindhi Foundation, and Canada's Sindhi community this week on the Hill. While some around the world attempt to suppress the Sindhi language, important work is being done to protect and promote it for the next generation. Mother languages bind people together. Thank you for your bravery and tireless work in safeguarding your heritage."

Canadian Senator Salma Attaullahjan praised the Sindhi language, culture, and music. She especially appreciated the word "Saaiin" as her favourite and the most beautiful word.

Sindhi Foundation's Director, Mir Muzafar Talpur, voiced his opinion that, "a language should not be used as a tool of power to suppress and level other cultures and languages."

Expressing his concern, Talpur continued, "When a simple mode of communication is turned into a discourse, it then attaches itself to the ideology of the state."

Sufi Laghari expressed his heartfelt gratitude to M.P. Jeremy Patzer for hosting the event.

He further thanked Senator Salma Attaullahjan, M.P. Cathy Wagantall, M.P. Tom Kmiec and the Sindhi community, especially mentioning Sindhi Canadian Dileep Ratnani.

