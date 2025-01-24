Canberra's Australia Day drone shows delayed due to risk to threatened bats

Canberra, Jan 24 Planned drone shows to celebrate Australia Day in the nation's capital have had their start time pushed back to prevent harm to a population of threatened bats.

The population of about 2,500 grey-headed flying foxes -- an endemic species listed as vulnerable to extinction by the federal government -- live in Canberra's Commonwealth Park on the shore of Lake Burley Griffin between October and June.

Each night at around 8:45 pm local time, the bats leave the park en masse to feed on fruit.

That nightly phenomenon has prompted authorities to delay the drone shows over the lake due to concerns for the welfare of the bats.

The first show in 2024 was delayed from its scheduled start time of 8:30 pm local time because there were too many flying foxes in the air.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Wildlife warned that a significant number of drones in the path of the bats could be dangerous.

Stephen Barton from ACT Wildlife told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday that spectators reported seeing flying foxes hit drones during the 2024 shows but that no bats were killed.

As a precaution, the 2025 shows will run at 9 pm and 10 pm each night between Friday and Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Each performance will feature 600 drones showing unique designs to celebrate Australia's native flora, fauna and the country's history.

Australia Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to mark the anniversary of the 1788 landing of the British First Fleet at Sydney Cove.

