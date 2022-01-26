Career diplomat Nicholas Burns sworn in as new US envoy to China

Career diplomat Nicholas Burns on Tuesday was sworn in to be the next US Ambassador to China.

"Today I was honored to swear in Nicholas Burns, our newly confirmed Ambassador to the People's Republic of China," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said via Twitter. "Ambassador Burns will be a strong voice protecting and advancing US interests in our relationship with the PRC, and I look forward to working with him again."

Burns' nomination was confirmed by the US Senate in December with a 75-18 vote.

In October, Burns said during a confirmation hearing that China represents the greatest security threat to the US and the democratic world.

Burns said that both countries should work on improving their communications in order to avert the possibility of a conflict and maintain regional peace. He promised to communicate directly with Chinese officials and to facilitate meetings with US counterparts, including President Joe Biden.

However, Burns called on the Biden administration to scale up security cooperation and arms provisions to Taiwan to defend itself from China.

Futhermore, Burns said China's ongoing nuclear weapons buildup, its development of hypersonic missile technology, and economic dominance should be matters of concern for Russia.

( With inputs from ANI )

