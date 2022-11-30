Cash assistance to Afghanistan from international community jacks up to USD 1.673bn

In order to assist the Afghans in need, the Central Bank of Afghanistan on Tuesday announced that cash assistance of USD 40 million has arrived in Kabul, taking the total amount of humanitarian aid from the international community to the war-torn country to USD 1.673 billion, Khaama Press reported.

These cash assistance packages have reportedly been deposited in a bank in Kabul, the Afghan capital, as part of humanitarian relief to the nation, claims the Central Bank of Afghanistan, better known as Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB).

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, 18 packages of USD 40 million and more than 30 packages of USD 32 million apiece of cash assistance have been given to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing the DAB records.

Despite the cash assistance, Afghanistan's poverty, malnutrition, and unemployment rates are still at their peak in the country. Natural catastrophes have made the situation even worse for Afghans, who are now facing one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history.

The Biden administration has reportedly avoided looking into queries regarding USD 1.1 billion in humanitarian aid used "to support the Afghan people since the Taliban's takeover," claims SIGAR, a watchdog notorious for harsh criticism of excessive US funding in Afghanistan.

Time and again, the residents of Kabul stated that they needed employment possibilities to stabilise their economic condition because humanitarian aid alone could not improve their circumstances.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 last year, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

