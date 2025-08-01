CBI secures deportation of fugitive Udit Khullar from UAE in Rs 4.5 cr bank fraud case

New Delhi, Aug 1 In its efforts to track down economic offenders, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the deportation of fugitive Udit Khullar from the United Arab Emirates, a statement of the agency said.

Khullar, wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with a Rs 4.55 crore bank fraud case, was brought back to India on Friday through coordinated action with INTERPOL and law enforcement authorities in the UAE.

The repatriation was facilitated by the agency’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) in collaboration with the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Abu Dhabi, under the framework of INTERPOL.

"Udit Khullar has returned as a deportee at IGI Airport, New Delhi, from Dubai, UAE. The subject was earlier geo-located in the UAE through persistent follow-up by the CBI via INTERPOL channels with NCB-Abu Dhabi," the statement said.

Khullar is accused of orchestrating financial fraud in Delhi, involving the use of forged documents to secure multiple bank loans. The case was registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

As per the FIR, Khullar, in collusion with co-conspirators, managed to obtain housing loans amounting to Rs 4.55 crore from both public and private sector banks.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Khullar had submitted fabricated property documents to banks, claiming ownership of assets that did not belong to him.

These forged papers were used as collateral to fraudulently secure three separate home loans. Once the loans were disbursed, he defaulted on repayments and fled the country to evade arrest.

Following his escape, the Delhi Police approached the CBI for assistance in locating and securing Khullar’s return. The CBI, as the designated National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, activated its international cooperation mechanisms. The IPCU tracked Khullar’s whereabouts in the UAE and worked closely with the NCB-Abu Dhabi to have him apprehended.

The CBI underlined that the successful deportation underscores the effectiveness of India’s international policing cooperation through INTERPOL and its dedicated portal, BHARATPOL.

This case marks another milestone in India’s intensified crackdown on financial offenders and fugitives living overseas.

