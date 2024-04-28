CDS Gen Anil Chauhan concludes France visit, reaffirms strategic partnership

Paris [France], April 28 : Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited France and reaffirmed the long-standing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Paris and further reinforced the bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations, according to an official release.

During his visit, General Anil Chauhan met with Patrick Pailloux, Director of Civil and Military Cabinet of the Minister of the French Armed Forces, and Lt Gen Vincent Giraud, Chief of the Military Cabinet of the Minister of the Armed Forces at the apex level and also with his counterpart, General Thierry Burkhard (CEMA) have enabled exchange of views on areas of common interests and mutual security concerns.

Deliberations at France's Directorate General of Armament for enhancing the exchange of high-end dual-use technologies followed by interactions with the top leadership of the French Defence industry, including Dassault, Safran and Naval Groups, and Thales Alenia Space, towards futuristic capacity building of the Indian Armed Forces, would provide an impetus to indigenisation.

According to the release, the exchanges at the French Land Forces Command (CFT), the French Space Command (CDE), and the School of Military Studies (Ecole Militaire), while providing India's point of view on security challenges, have also provided opportunities for enhancing defence collaboration in space, modernisation initiatives and also augmenting bilateral training between both nations.

The CDS also paid tributes at the War Memorials of Neuve-Chapelle and Villers-Guislain, to the extraordinary bravery of soldiers of the Indian Expeditionary Force who fought on the Western Front during the First World War, towards enhancing peace and tranquility in the region. These memorials stand testimony to the long-standing Indo-French relationship.

"The India-France Strategic Partnership has gathered significant momentum over time and has now evolved into an even closer and multifaceted relationship that spans diverse areas of cooperation," the release stated.

